FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

AMKR stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

