FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 553,722 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 488,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133,433.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 161,454 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,117,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80,856 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

