FY2024 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

