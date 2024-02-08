FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Rallybio Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Performance

Shares of RLYB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.