Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 160,500 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 772,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,353,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

VOD stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

