Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 201,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Gold Fields worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

