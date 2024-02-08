Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 105,302 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $872.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

