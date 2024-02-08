Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,575.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,783.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,710,783.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,027 shares of company stock worth $41,756,614. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

