Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 21.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 125,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 11.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 202,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

PARA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

