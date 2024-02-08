Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $223.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

