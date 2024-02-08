Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 512.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $16,177,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

