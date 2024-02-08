Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $159.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $204.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

