Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $69.81 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.