Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 775 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,378 shares of company stock worth $10,371,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $354.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.61 and its 200 day moving average is $311.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

