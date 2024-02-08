Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.