Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

