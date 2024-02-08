Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $618,744.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.