Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $618,744.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

