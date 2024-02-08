Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) vs. Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 7.67% 20.23% 14.09% Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 72.25%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $76.51 million 5.00 $2.39 million $0.19 47.58 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.74 $76.60 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group



Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

