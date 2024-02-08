Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 247,300 RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.47% of RGC Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Barclays PLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in RGC Resources by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGCO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.22.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

