Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 57,887 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,211 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,887 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,536 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NEP opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

