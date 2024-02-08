Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $309.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.04. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

