Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

ROCK opened at $83.58 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

