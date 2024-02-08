Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.81 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $160.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

