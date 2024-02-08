Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PROG were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PROG by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PROG by 92.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PROG by 152.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

PROG Trading Down 0.5 %

PROG stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.