Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 47,849 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,742 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE THS opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

