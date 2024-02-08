Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,070 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.35% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

