Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1,461.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,014,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after buying an additional 233,459 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.