Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,968 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of M-tron Industries worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

MPTI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.25. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Insider Activity

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, research analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 29,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,469.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,479.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 29,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,161,469.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,479.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,345 shares of company stock worth $7,646,355. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

