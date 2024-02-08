Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 46,137 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,137 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

