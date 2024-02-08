Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 768 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.20.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.47.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.