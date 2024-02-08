Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,926 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

