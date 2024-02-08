Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.71% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,919.9% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 355,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 337,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 885,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

GCV stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

