Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,191,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,740,192 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

