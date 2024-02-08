Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.55. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 209,296 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

