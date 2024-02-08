GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $461.19 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00010584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015910 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,096.90 or 0.99861843 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.55 or 0.00191647 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,486,960 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,486,960.40549614 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.74956192 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,372,941.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.