Gemsstock Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Gemsstock Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. NU accounts for 11.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned about 0.07% of NU worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in NU during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,781,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905,711. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

