Gemsstock Ltd. Takes $12.89 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,891,000. United States Steel comprises about 5.7% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned 0.18% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 381.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. KGH Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE:X traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

