General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.