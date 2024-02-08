Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

