Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 96,347 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.