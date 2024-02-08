Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of GBCI opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
