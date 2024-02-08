Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:GLADZ)

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLADZ opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.