Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.32

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 76505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 510.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

