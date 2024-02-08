Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.32

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 76505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.