Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $228.75 and last traded at $233.46. Approximately 132,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 403,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Globant Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Articles

