Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 3,060,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

