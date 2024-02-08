Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 3,723 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.47 per share, with a total value of C$142,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.12. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCP. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.85.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

