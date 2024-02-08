Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPRE traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 902,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.62.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains by 714.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

