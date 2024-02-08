Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.39. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Griffon will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Griffon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

