Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
Griffon Stock Performance
GFF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $68.98.
Griffon Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Institutional Trading of Griffon
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFF
Griffon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Griffon
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.