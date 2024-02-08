Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 298,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,913. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. Griffon has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Griffon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

