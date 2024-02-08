Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

