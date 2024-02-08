HC Wainwright Trims Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price to $48.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,692 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 627,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,254,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 168,454 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after buying an additional 900,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

